Stolen gun recovered Sunday during Portland arrest

Oct. 16—A stolen gun was recovered by Portland police while arresting a man early Sunday after threatening others with a gun, according to police.

Police were called to Rick's Cabaret at 200 Riverside St. at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance where a patron threatened staff with a firearm, according to Portland Police Major Robert Martin.

When officers arrived, Griffin Dirocco, 24, of Portland, was standing in the parking lot and identified by staff as the person with the gun.

Police attempted to stop Dirocco but he fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit. During the arrest an officer received non-threatening injuries while Dirocco was being arrested. Dirocco also spat on a second officer while he was being processed at the Cumberland County Jail, police said.

During the foot chase Dirocco discarded a loaded, semi-automatic handgun, and a 32-round drum magazine. The firearm he used had been reported stolen in Biddeford.

Dirocco was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, criminal threatening with a firearm, assault on a police officer, assault and failure to submit to arrest.

On Friday, Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said that police are dealing with more armed individuals at an alarming rate. Heath's written statement was issued after Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar, 28, was arrested for aggravated criminal murder from an incident where gunshots were fired on Oct. 2. near Deering Avenue.

Because of a recent spike in violent crimes, Portland police announced last month that they would ramp up patrols. As of Sept. 9, shootings had more than doubled in the city from the same point the last year, with 42 reported. There has also been a 31% of stabbings from the same time last year, police said.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information that may assist police in the Riverside Street case, or any other case, to call at 207-874-8575.