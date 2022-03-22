A stolen gun was used to kill a Miami Gardens barber in front of his shop, cops say

The suspect in Sunday’s killing of Miami Gardens barber Oneil Anderson claimed they were arguing over a Range Rover when he shot Anderson in front of Love Cuts Hair Studio, an arrest report said.

Hollywood’s Radcliffe Buttler told Miami Gardens police that Anderson stole a Range Rover from his car dealership and, during their argument in the strip mall parking lot at 18391 NW 27th Ave., Anderson reached toward a pouch at his waistband. The report says Buttler reacted by shooting Anderson “at least three times to make sure he didn’t get up.”

The report didn’t say anything else about the Range Rover. But it did say the Ruger Sturm 9mm handgun used in the shooting, serial No. 32820226, had been reported stolen during a car burglary in Boynton Beach.

Buttler, 47, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree murder and using a weapon while committing a felony. A search of Florida corporation and LLC registration didn’t turn up a business for which a “Radcliffe Buttler” is an agent or officer.

Buttler was out on bond after a 2019 arrest in Broward County. In that still-in-progress case, he’s pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute along with driving without a license and unlawful license tag on the car. The arrest report says the temporary tag number on Buttler’s car came back connected to no vehicle.

In 2013, Buttler got a two-year probation, county jail time and paid $1,533 in fines after being charged with felony possession of marijuana, failure to obey an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flowers were placed in front of Love Cuts Hair Studio, Sunday and Monday.

Police say this video shows ‘persons of interest’ in Hollywood shooting homicide

‘They are arguing...’

People in the nail salon next door to Love Cuts saw, the arrest report said, saw Buttler and Anderson talking while standing between a Range Rover and a pickup truck in the parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When someone said, “They are arguing,” the report said, a man in the nail salon realized Buttler was holding a black handgun that was pointed at the ground.

Story continues

Then, the report says the man told police, he saw Buttler shoot Anderson, then start talking to him while shooting him a second and third time.

“The witness stated he thinks [Buttler’s] gun malfunctioned or got a round jammed in the slide because he kept cocking the slide of the gun back, trying to clear the jam,” the report said.

Buttler chased two men away, then turned back toward the nail salon. The man came out of the nail salon and walked toward Buttler, who threw his gun on top of the Range Rover. That gave the man a chance to grab Buttler and tackle him, which is where police say they found Buttler.

‘I love the people I drive for,’ driver in Fort Lauderdale deadly bus shooting says