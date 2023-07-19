Stolen guns, stacks of counterfeit cash & drugs found in traffic stop, Lexington cops say

Two people were arrested following an overnight traffic stop where stolen guns, counterfeit money and half a pound of marijuana were discovered, the Lexington Police Department said Wednesday.

There was no word about where and when the traffic stop happened, but police said the vehicle was pulled over for several violations. Information about the violations was not available.

During the traffic stop, officers recovered two handguns that were reported stolen from Richland County, according to the police. Officers also found the drugs and several stacks of counterfeit money, police said.

The people who were arrested have not been publicly identified, but police said they’re facing charges for various traffic and license violations, in addition to habitual traffic offender, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry of a firearm charges.

Traffic patrol that leads to arrests like this is a department goal, according to police.

“Proactive traffic enforcement goes a long way in keeping our community safe,” police said on Twitter. “It is part of our ongoing strategic plan to lower crime and increase traffic safety throughout Lexington.”

