Stolen historic trophies returned to Central Kentucky horse trainer. Suspect arrested

Some of the historic Royal Ascot trophies stolen from a Central Kentucky horse trainer’s home have been recovered, and a suspect is in custody, according to the Versailles Police Department.

Assistant Police Chief Rob Young said approximately seven of the 12-to-14 trophies stolen from the home of horse trainer Wesley Ward have been recovered. The recovered trophies were heavily damaged. Ward’s trophies were stolen last month, he said previously. They were concealed in a bag inside a closet when they were stolen, he said.

“These items have been damaged significantly, likely by the thieves in an effort to conceal their identity to try to sell them, get money out of them,” Young said.

Brian Wylie, 47, has been charged with receiving stolen property in connection to the investigation, according to Young. Wylie was seen operating a stolen motorcycle valued at $2,000 when he was arrested, according to court records. A subsequent search led to the discovery of Ward’s trophies, which were valued at over $900, according to court records.

“We’re continuing our investigative effort to try to track down additional stolen items and identify any and all parties involved,” Young said.

Ward’s son, Riley Ward, shared the news on Twitter and thanked the Versailles Police Department for their work.

“The criminals have ruined the trophies to get the precious metals, but we are proud to get justice served,” Ward said in the tweet.

Ward also dealt with tragedy over the weekend when three of his horses died in a barn fire. Among the horses who died was Strike the Tiger, a 15-year-old retired race horse who won Ward his first Royal Ascot in 2009.

