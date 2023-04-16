Stolen house found on property of man being arrested for something else, OR cops say

As Oregon deputies were arresting a man, they noticed something that looked oddly familiar on his property.

While the deputies were at the Monroe property on March 21 to arrest the 21-year-old man on five unrelated criminal charges, including theft, they saw a tiny house that looked similar to one that had been reported stolen in January from a city less than 10 miles away, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 14 Facebook post.

A man was arrested after deputies said they found a stolen tiny house while arresting him on unrelated charges.

The tiny house is a 1979 Corsair Trailer Coach travel trailer that has been converted into a two-story living space, according to the sheriff’s office.

After deputies confirmed with neighboring police that the dwelling was in fact the tiny house stolen from Junction City, they returned to his property to seize it on April 13, the sheriff’s office said.

While searching his property, deputies said they also found the man was unlawfully in possession of two firearms.

The man is also suspected to have siphoned more than $1,400 worth of diesel from a nearby lumber company, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the man was arrested again and is facing a number of charges, including aggravated theft and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Monroe is about 20 miles northwest of Eugene.

