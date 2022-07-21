Stolen Jeep slams into tree during chase, killing 2 accused carjackers, Texas cops say

A group of accused carjackers were thrown from a stolen Jeep during a police chase, leaving two dead and three injured, Texas officials say.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, a group of six people walked up to a man cleaning his Jeep Wrangler at a car wash near Bammel — about 20 miles north of downtown Houston — according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A member of the group pulled out a weapon, threatened the man and stole his vehicle.

Five suspects rode away from the scene in the Jeep while the sixth member of the group drove off in the vehicle the group arrived in, Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Later that night, deputies spotted the stolen Jeep, kicking off a “short” chase, Gonzalez said.

While speeding through an intersection, the driver apparently lost control and crashed into a tree. Four suspects were thrown from the vehicle on impact, two of whom died at the scene.

Another became trapped and first responders had to remove pieces of the Jeep to free him, Gonzalez said.

Of the three who survived, one is in critical condition and two are listed in serious condition.

Deputies haven’t found the vehicle the suspects drove to the car wash prior to stealing the Jeep, Gonzalez said.

An investigation is underway.

