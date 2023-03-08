Stolen Kansas City Fire Department ambulance involved in serious injury crash

Two people were critically injured in a Kansas City crash involving a stolen ambulance on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Meyer Boulevard near the exit ramp at 71 Highway, police said. The stolen ambulance crashed into four vehicles before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. It went down an embankment before coming to rest in the northbound lanes of Prospect Avenue, police said.

Drivers from two of the vehicles that were struck by the ambulance were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Drivers of the two other vehicles declined medical treatment at the scene.

The suspect who was behind the wheel of the stolen ambulance was taken to the hospital as well, police said. All the injured persons were last listed in stable medical condition.

Police say the ambulance was stolen from the emergency bay at Research Medical Center. The vehicle belonged to the Kansas City Fire Department, according to police.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash on Tuesday evening.