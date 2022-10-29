Stolen Kia recovered in Kettering and person driving it is in custody, police say

A Kia believed to have been stolen from the University of Dayton campus this week was recovered Friday night and the person driving it was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, a Kettering police sergeant said.

The apprehension occurred in the 1500 block of Beaver Ridge Drive, Sgt. Ryan Vandergrift said.

A Kettering police officer on patrol began following the Kia, checked the license plates with dispatch, and learned the car had been stolen, the sergeant said. There was no pursuit, but the officer lost the car for a few moments and called for backup before locating it again on Beaver Ridge Drive.

Police set up a perimeter in the area of Brownleigh Road and Bulah Avenue, which led to them cornering the suspect sometime between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m., the sergeant said.

The case is now the University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety, the sergeant said. A red Kia Sportage was reported stolen from campus Wednesday night.

