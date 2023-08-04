Stolen Kia used to ram and burglarize Pierce County cannabis store

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary at a cannabis store early Friday morning, where they found a stolen car still inside the store.

At about 3:52 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Lucid Cannabis store in the 7900 block of River Road East near Puyallup.

When they arrived, they found a black Kia Forte inside the building. There were no people inside the store.

According to video obtained by the Sheriff’s Department, the suspects rammed the front doors of the store with the Kia, stole merchandise, and then left in another car.

The Kia was reportedly stolen out of Renton.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit apptpcrimestoppers.com.