Stolen laptop leads police to 150 pounds of marijuana in South Fulton, police say

City of South Fulton police say they recovered more than 150 pounds of marijuana and more drugs and guns while looking for a stolen laptop.

Atlanta police alerted police in South Fulton earlier this month that a laptop stolen in Atlanta had been tracked to address in South Fulton’s jurisdiction.

When officers went to investigate, they said they smelled a lot of marijuana around the house.

After executing several search warrants on the home, officers found 154.8 pounds of marijuana.

They also found four guns, one of which had been stolen in New York, THC oil, prescription pills, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, debit cards, passports and $8,532 in cash.

Investigators were also able to locate three computers they believed to have been stolen that were related to Atlanta police’s case.

“Drug use, including unlawful marijuana distribution, often leads to other crimes in our communities,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. “This investigation lead to the recovery of multiple victims’ stolen property and removed drugs off our streets.”

Police did comment on how many people were arrested or release their identities.

