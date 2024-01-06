Stolen Little Rock Police Department patrol car wrecked Thursday, one arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and wrecking a Little Rock police patrol unit Thursday morning.

LRPD officials said 22-year-old Rayshawn Jackson was arrested in connection with the incident.

Man accused of taking Little Rock Police Department vehicle

Authorities said the incident happened around 5 a.m. at the LRPD substation on 12th Street.

A police report said the unit was taken from the substation as the officer responsible for the vehicle was processing a previous arrest.

According to the report, the patrol unit wrecked after it went out of control and crashed into a concrete wall at the intersections of Interstates 30 and 530. Authorities said the police unit received significant damage.

Five sentenced in case of 2020 firebombing, vandalism targeting ASP, LRPD, NLRPD

Jackson is facing a felony theft charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.