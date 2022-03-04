Stolen lottery tickets help catch a suspected Kennewick store burglar

A burglar busted through a wall to grab lottery tickets and other items from a Kennewick convenience store.

The crook carved a round hole in a wall of the store on the 500 block of South Ely Street early Thursday, said Kennewick police.

It’s not clear how he made the hole, but a photo shows the hole was cut from a bathroom into the store next to a cigarette display.

The thief grabbed several items including lottery tickets. Kennewick police got some help from the Washington State Lottery and managed to track down the stolen tickets and arrest a suspect.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, but said he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

Steven Anthony Brewer, 36, was booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of the same charges, according to jail records.