Stolen luxury cars, 1,702 pot plants seized in Douglas County

Apr. 20—A Douglas County narcotics task force has recovered four high-end luxury vehicles reported stolen on the other side of the country during a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana operation near Azalea.

The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team found 1,702 marijuana plants and more than 23 pounds of processed marijuana during a Monday raid on property in the unincorporated area of Douglas County, along with a Bentley Continental GT convertible and Maserati Levante, Range Rover and BMW X6 SUVs, according to a release issued Wednesday from DINT.

The late-model luxury cars carry sticker prices that start at $67,350 for the BMW and $222,085 for the Bentley, according to manufacturer websites.

Police determined that each of the cars allegedly stashed on the Southern Oregon property had been reported stolen in the state of Florida. Finding their genuine Vehicle Identification Numbers, however, was a challenge because police say they had counterfeit VIN plates described as "high quality forgeries that were difficult to detect."

"The type of vehicles, the sophistication and quality of the switched VINs, and the fact they were all stolen from clear across the country all indicate a level of sophistication that is well above the average criminal activity," DINT stated in the release.

DINT combines resources from agencies that include the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg police, Oregon State Police and the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.