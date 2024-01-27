Stolen mail and credit cards found after traffic stop in Pleasanton

(KRON) – A person driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pleasanton Police Department said they found multiple stolen items in the vehicle.

The patrol team was informed of a stolen vehicle traveling in Pleasanton on Jan. 16. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the car, discovering the driver was on probation.



After investigating the vehicle, officers say they found a can of pepper spray, a meth pipe, burglary tools, stolen mail, and several debit cards belonging to various people.

The driver was taken into custody.

