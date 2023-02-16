Stolen mail, dozen of tax forms, found in traffic stop — Placer deputies arrest Rocklin woman

A Rocklin woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of identity theft after deputies reported finding 50 pieces of stolen, unopened mail in her possession.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop near Douglas Boulevard after following the vehicle from Granite Bay, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release and in its jail log.

The deputy “located numerous W-2 forms and financially identifying information inside the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The deputy located 50 unopened pieces of mail and six pieces of opened mail addressed to individuals who live in Placer and Sacramento counties.”

The driver of the vehicle, Jacklyn Naomi Patrick, 43, of Rocklin, was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft and an additional felony warrant from another county, the Sheriff’s Office said.

If you suspect you may have been the victim of mail theft, the sheriff’s office asks that you file a report with the agency’s online crime reporting system.