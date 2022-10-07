Stolen mail: Mount Vernon carrier accused of swiping $78K worth of checks from residents

A Mount Vernon mail carrier is accused of stealing $78,000 by keeping checks sent to city residents on his route, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office announced.

Alberto Pino, 31, pleaded not guilty as he was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree grand larceny, a felony, and two counts of petty larceny.

He allegedly kept three U.S. Treasury checks, one for $77,365 and the others for $600 and $509, while delivering mail between January and March 2021.

The indictment followed an investigation by the DA’s Office, the U.S. Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Pino was released without bail. He faces anywhere from probation to up to 15 years in state prison.

Pino's employment status with the Postal Service was not immediately clear.

