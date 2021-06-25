Stolen merchandise, catalytic converters and meth seized

Jun. 24—A Monterey woman faces charges in connection with the theft of merchandise and that investigation led to the recovery of catalytic converters and methamphetamine found near a child's restraint seat.

Le'teya Kay Walker, 26m 311 B. East Peters Ave., Monterey, is charged with theft of merchandise, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools used in retail theft and reckless endangerment.

When police arrived on the scene, they were directed to a 2002 Ford Explorer that was found parked in the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store off West Ave. and made contact with walker. At that time and in plain view, police spotted a clear bag containing residue they suspected to be meth.

Based on that discovery, a search of the truck was conducted and police found a box that they said contained multiple clear bags of meth within and that an unrestrained child in the vehicle could easily access, according to SPtl. Corey Freeman's report.

Also located were two cut-off catalytic converters. In the store was recovered from a shopping car a pair of cutters and, at intake, a small pry bar and wooden pick recovered from the suspect's clothing.

Taken from Dunham's was a shirt that was recovered.

Evidence was seized and Walker was booked at the Justice Center and assigned an appearance date for General Sessions Court.

