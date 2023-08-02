Stolen minivan driver charged after Lower East Side NYPD chase leaves struck pedestrian hospitalized

An unlicensed driver accused of slamming his stolen minivan into a pedestrian as he fled police on the Lower East Side has been charged with vehicular assault, cops said Wednesday.

Ansel Goolcharan, 42, is also facing charges including reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident after the Tuesday afternoon pursuit at the start of rush hour, cops said.

The chase was one of two police pursuits through Manhattan Tuesday. About 45 minutes after the Lower East Side crash, a 20-year-old man in a stolen car injured 10 people as he tried to escape police on 42nd St. and Lexington Ave. in Midtown.

Cops began trailing Goolcharan about 4:45 p.m. after a license plate reader affixed to their NYPD squad car indicated the Queens resident’s blue Honda Odyssey minivan had been reported stolen.

The officers tried to pull Goolcharan over at Delancey and Christie Sts. but he sped off.

Cops pursued the minivan for three blocks until Goolcharan drove onto the sidewalk near the corner of Elizabeth and Broome Sts., shocked witnesses told The Daily News.

“The cops were chasing him,” said Andres, a cook at a nearby eatery who did not want to give his last name. “The van went up on the sidewalk and took out the tables.”

“The girl was walking by and he hit her,” Andres said of the 66-year-old victim. “She flew about 10 feet. Her head was bleeding and her arm was broken. And then he kept going!”

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Cops lost track of the stolen minivan but “re-engaged” their pursuit at E. 23rd St. and Third Ave. — about a mile and a half away — 20 minutes later, police said.

An NYPD supervisor had just called off the pursuit when cops stopped Goolcharan and took him into custody, officials said. His arraignment was pending in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday.

Andres said that several other people were hit during the pursuit but cops said only one injury was reported.

Cops and Manhattan prosecutors were still mulling charges against Kyle Fernandez, who was apprehended for the Tuesday rush-hour crash just outside Grand Central Terminal, cops said.

Fernandez was driving a Hyundai Tucson near E. 45th St. and Second Ave. when cops were alerted the SUV had been reported stolen in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

Cops hit their lights and sirens near E. 43rd St. and Third Ave. about 5:30 p.m., NYPD Assistant Chief James Kehoe of Patrol Borough Manhattan South said Tuesday.

“Initially the vehicle started to pull over and the officers continued to follow at a low rate of speed because of the heavy traffic,” Kehoe said.

But once Fernandez hit Lexington Ave. he sped off, Kehoe said. Turning left, he hit a bicyclist and a yellow taxi before jumping the curb and hitting multiple pedestrians, police and witnesses said.

He then turned off the sidewalk, made a U-turn at Lexington Ave. and E. 42nd St. and began driving against traffic until he slammed into a Toyota RAV4.

A witness said cops were chasing the SUV at high speed, although data retrieved from the police cruiser shows it never went above 19 mph, a police source said.

“The red car was coming and the cops were right behind him with their lights and sirens going,” local worker Carlos Cabrera, 54, told The News.

The victims suffered mostly cuts and scrapes with the worst injury being an ankle fracture, FDNY officials said.

Witnesses grabbed hold of Fernandez as he tried to run off and handed him over to police.

The unlicensed driver is heavily tattooed with the words “With pain comes strength” written on one arm.

Fernandez has two prior arrests for gun and drug possession, cops said. He appeared heavily intoxicated as cops took him to undergo a Breathalyzer test.

The back-to-back crashes come as more police pursuits are occurring in the city, despite their risk to the public.

According to the NYPD Patrol Guide, police pursuits “must be terminated when the danger to the public outweighs the benefits of apprehending the perpetrator.” Historically, cops are encouraged to use tactics that would reduce pursuits.

Yet lately NYPD brass has made nabbing fleeing drivers a priority.

“People thinking they can take off on us — those days are over,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press conference last month. “The days of driving around this city, lawless, doing what you think you’re going to do — those days are over.”