Stolen phone, wallet leads to arrest

Mar. 13—A 23-year-old Odessa man was arrested on a robbery charge Saturday after one of his buddies accused him of stealing his iPhone and wallet.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman called 911 around noon Friday to report the theft and when police arrived to speak with her and her 23-year-old boyfriend, they saw he was wearing a bloody T-shirt and had several cuts to his hands, face and knees.

The man told officers he drove his friend, Alex Nathan Morales, West Ada Street home around 4:30 a.m. Friday because Morales was drunk. The pair stayed in the car and at 11:30 a.m. an unknown man got into the backseat, he said.

The unknown man accused him of stealing from Morales, got out of the car and grabbed his iPhone and wallet, the alleged victim said. He exited the car too, they fought over the items and he fell.

At that point, the alleged victim said Morales kicked him in the stomach and the other man drove away, the report stated. Morales also drove away, but not before he spotted his cellphone in Morales pocket, the man told officers.

An arrest warrant for robbery was issued and Morales was booked into the Ector County jail shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Morales remained in the jail Monday morning on a $25,000 surety bond in that case and on a $2,500 surety bond in an Ector County Sheriff's Office drug case.

Robbery is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.