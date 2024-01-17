STOLEN POLICE EQUIPMENT
STOLEN POLICE EQUIPMEN
More than 48,000 happy shoppers are obsessed with it. Here's your chance to join them.
The NexPow Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag, boasting 21 cubic feet of storage space, is a winter road trip essential
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
These GPS trackers will help you keep track of your car no matter where it is.
Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.
Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.
Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.
A Chinese state-backed institute has reportedly found a way to identify people who send files and messages via AirDrop. Police are said to have used the method to identify several people suspected of sharing 'undesirable content.'
The durable look-alikes can hold their own through even the worst winter storms, shoppers say.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
An international law firm that works with companies affected by security incidents has experienced its own cyberattack that exposed the sensitive health information of hundreds of thousands of data breach victims. San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said last week that hackers stole the personal information and sensitive health data of more than 637,000 data breach victims from a file share on its network during an intrusion in March 2023. Orrick works with companies that are hit by security incidents, including data breaches, to handle regulatory requirements, such as obtaining victims' information in order to notify state authorities and the individuals affected.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.
Scoop it up in a cornucopia of colors for nesting and gifting, while the deal and supplies last. You'll get free shipping, too!
Facing more than 30 lawsuits from victims of its massive data breach, 23andMe is now deflecting the blame to the victims themselves in an attempt to absolve itself from any responsibility, according to a letter sent to a group of victims seen by TechCrunch. “Rather than acknowledge its role in this data security disaster, 23andMe has apparently decided to leave its customers out to dry while downplaying the seriousness of these events,” Hassan Zavareei, one of the lawyers representing the victims who received the letter from 23andMe, told TechCrunch in an email. In December, 23andMe admitted that hackers had stolen the genetic and ancestry data of 6.9 million users, nearly half of all its customers.
Over 29,000 five-star reviewers swear by these: 'They fit my ears so well and the sound quality is really nice!'
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Police say the dispute began after the victim broke Ogletree's phone.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
Ring in 2024 with perfectly coiffed lashes, and see why nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
For yet another year, hackers stole billions of dollars in crypto. This year, hackers stole around $2 billion dollars in crypto across dozens of cyberattacks and thefts, according to De.FI, the web3 security firm that runs the REKT database. The site ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks, from the breach of the Ronin network in 2022, where hackers stole more than $600 million in crypto in what stands as the largest incident in history, to the hack against Mixin Network this year, which netted the hackers around $200 million.