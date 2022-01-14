Stolen Porsche leads to arrests, discovery of guns and ammunition in Pompano Beach

Two men were arrested on theft and weapons charges in Pompano Beach after being caught with a stolen Porsche and a supply of guns and ammunition, officials said.

Adolph Giunta, 21, and Jamaal Sims, 18, both of Pompano Beach, were arrested about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday after police were alerted they were driving a 2021 Porsche Macan stolen from Miramar, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The Porsche was spotted near West Atlantic Boulevard and South Cypress Road. A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter followed the car to a house on the 100 block of NW 30th Avenue.

When they got to the house, Giunta, who was driving, and Sims both got out of the car and ran toward the house. Deputies said Sims threw a gun onto the roof of a nearby residence.

Deputies surrounded the house and arrested both men.

Giunta had a Glock 17 with a 30-round magazine. Sims had thrown away a Glock 19 that had one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine. Inside the car, deputies also found an AR-15-style rifle with a fully-loaded 40-round magazine.

Giunta faces charges of grand theft of a car and third-degree felony with a weapon. Sims faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, tampering with evidence and trespass conveyance.