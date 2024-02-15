Stolen Reading Public Works truck driven to New York and back before suspect turns himself in

Feb. 14—After stealing a city-owned pickup truck from the Reading Public Works Department, a Vermont man drove the vehicle three hours to a recovery house in a New York suburb where he had been a resident, police said in a criminal complaint.

Once arriving at the house in Westchester County, the staff pressed 29-year-old Tyler M. Warren for information about how he made it all the way back, more than 160 miles, from Reading, investigators said.

After getting unsatisfactory answers, they informed Warren that they had seen social media postings of the theft of a Reading public works truck. They recognized him in images from security camera footage of the Feb. 9 theft at the public works compound at 501 N. Sixth St.

The staff insisted Warren return to Reading to turn himself in. A staff member drove Warren to the Berks County Courthouse early Tuesday.

A Reading police officer met with Warren, who admitted to stealing the truck.

Police gave the following account:

Warren told officders that he had been in Reading on Friday night seeking a bed at a shelter, but none were available. He was looking for somewhere to sleep and saw the vehicles in the public works lot.

He hopped the fence to gain access to the secure compound, then found an unlocked pickup truck. Warren said his intention was to sleep in the vehicle, but when he noticed the keys were in the truck, he decided to take it.

Warren exited the compound by ramming the gate with the truck. He then began his drive toward the recovery house where he had been staying.

Security camera images show those events took place about 9:50 p.m. A surveillance camera showed the vehicle leaving the city at 10:50 via the Penn Street bridge.

Reading police learned the truck had been stolen when they were contacted by Northern Berks Regional police at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. A Northern Berks officer had pulled over the city truck because the headlights were not on. The driver sped off after pulling over and evaded police.

Warren told city police that he fled the traffic stop once the officer began walking back to his patrol car. He drove for about a half-mile before pulling into a field.

Warren said that when he realized police were not on his trail, he slept for a few hours in the truck before resuming his trip to New York.

After arraignment before District Judge Kyley L. Scott in Reading Central Court, Warren was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing.

Warren, whose last known address was in Burlington, Vt., faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and related charges. As of Wednesday there was no record of Northern Berks police filing charges related to the suspect's alleged flight from a traffic stop.