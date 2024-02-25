Stolen rental vehicle located, driver arrested for embezzlement

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff Department arrested a San Francisco woman on Saturday after finding her driving a stolen rental car during a traffic stop.

Deputies responded to an Automated License Plate Reader notification at about 2:53 p.m. that indicated a stolen vehicle passed it traveling southbound on El Camino Real in Millbrae, Calif., according to a Saturday press release. They located the vehicle while it made a left turn onto eastbound East Millbrae Avenue from El Camino Real and followed the vehicle to North Rollins Road before initiating a traffic stop.

The vehicle was reported stolen after the woman rented it but did not return it despite the rental company’s multiple attempts to contact her, according to the press release.

The 39-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested without incident.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.