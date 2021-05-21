Stolen ring leads to grand larceny charge

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

May 20—TUPELO — Good records and a paper trail led Tupelo police to arrest a Blue Springs man.

A Legion Lake Road resident called police May 17 to report a lady's ring had been stolen from the residence by an unknown person. Detectives scoured pawn shops across the region and eventually located the purloined ring at a New Albany business.

The investigation led police to Kyle David Duhrokpf, 23, of Blue Springs. He had been conducting repairs on the home during the period of time the ring disappeared.

Duhrokpf was arrested on May 18 and charged with grand larceny. During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $50,000.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said both the victim and the pawn shop in this case both kept excellent records, including photos and descriptions of the ring. Those records greatly assisted in the outcome.

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended Stories

  • LAPD Investigates Possible Anti-Jewish Hate Crime Outside Beverly Grove Restaurant Amid Violence in Middle East

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove sushi restaurant Tuesday night was an anti-Jewish hate crime. The attack occurred as Israel conducts airstrikes against Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip. CBS LA obtained cell phone footage of the attack, which happened around 10 pm at Sushi Fumi. The news report noted that the suspects were described as white men in all black who waved “pro-Palestinian” flags and shouted slurs at Jewish diners. A brawl then ensued, with one man seen picking up a stanchion and waving it at a group of masked men. The suspects later fled in a vehicle. LAPD told CBS LA no arrests were made and no major injuries reported. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment Wednesday morning. The Beverly Grove neighborhood is located just north of the popular Beverly Center shopping center. It’s adjacent to the Fairfax District, the center of the Jewish community in Los Angeles. Nearby Beverly Hills and La Brea areas are also Jewish enclaves with many residents, businesses and synagogues. A non-Jewish man present said he was physically attacked and pepper sprayed when he tried to intervene. He also said he went to the hospital as a result. Tensions are high following continued attacks in Gaza. The ongoing violence in the Middle East has, of course, made American headlines and piqued tensions here, too. An Israeli airstrike on Saturday completely destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed the Qatar-owned TV news network Al-Jazeera, the Associated Press and other media outlets. The strike came roughly an hour after the military ordered the building’s evacuation, according to the AP — and reflected a new escalation in violence as Israel mounted its sixth straight day of bombings in the Gaza Strip. There have been many protests worldwide denouncing the bombings, including a march in Los Angeles earlier Tuesday led by Palestinian youth. Lawrence Yee contributed to this report. Read original story LAPD Investigates Possible Anti-Jewish Hate Crime Outside Beverly Grove Restaurant Amid Violence in Middle East At TheWrap

  • Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

    Los Angeles police are investigating a potential link between two antisemitic attacks this week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of the city, authorities said Thursday. Dominic Choi, a deputy chief in the Los Angeles Police Department, said investigators have reached a “critical point” in the cases. “We do believe that these two incidents are related, by some evidence that's available," Choi said.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • 'Voice' fans claim Blake Shelton is 'rigging' the show as top five are revealed

    The Voice revealed its top five contestants Tuesday night. Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend's Victor Solomon, Team Nick's Rachel Mac, and Team Blake's Cam Anthony immediately moved on to next week's two-night finale following Monday night's top nine performances and America's overnight vote. The five remaining contestants – Pia Renee, Corey Ward, Dana Monique, Jordan Matthew Young and Gihanna Zoë – then battled it out for The Voice's live instant save. Following Jordan's performance, Coach Blake Shelton begged and pleaded for America to save his artist. "America, please, keep this guy in the competition. We need this man. I need this man in my life for one more week," said Shelton. Viewers listened because, ultimately, Jordan became the fifth finalist to move onto the season finale, which had social media divided. While it's obvious the majority loved Jordan the most, hence his win, there were a lot of viewers who were unhappy with the result. Some went as far as to claim that Blake was "rigging" the show. One person tweeted: "Nah there has to be some Blake Shelton bias here because how??? Jordan is talented but really?? It’s not adding up." (@melbrown00) While another person tweeted: "don’t get me wrong they’re all super talented but ain’t no way&nbsp; jordan won that over gihanna or dana or even corey lmao blake be rigging this show" (@sadshanduhh2) However, next week's finale will have at least one person in attendance who may not be rooting for Blake – the cowboy's former nemesis and Voice coach Adam Levine, who will be returning to his old stomping grounds with his band Maroon 5 for a performance of "Beautiful Mistakes."

  • Prosecutors deny claim that ME’s opinion on George Floyd’s death was coerced

    Prosecutors denounced and denied Thursday a claim of witness coercion made by a fired Minneapolis police officer expected to stand trial next year in George Floyd's murder. Tou Thao's allegations are "specious" and "just the latest iteration of his desperate smear campaign against the state," prosecutor Matthew Frank wrote in the sharp 15-page response on behalf of Attorney General Keith ...

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Biden and Putin shouldn't waste time arguing about things they can't fix

    If Biden and Putin do meet later this year, they shouldn't spend time rehashing their irreconcilable differences.

  • What if too much time elapses between my COVID-19 doses?

    I received my first dose of Pfizer on March 2 while working in Florida. I wasn't able to get the second dose on time due to my travels for work. Now that I'm back in Massachusetts should I get the second dose or start the process over?

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • Biden administration commits to 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula ahead of Moon visit

    Since taking office, the new president has sought to shore up a relationship with South Korea that was often strained under his predecessor

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eager to scare up another Halloween get-together

    The Rams having an early game on Halloween this season will allow quarterback Matthew Stafford continue a tradition.

  • Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

    ‘It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter’, says the guardian of the boys

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Where can fully vaccinated Americans travel? Here are a few options

    A small number of destinations are open, although US government warns of ongoing risks

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • Hornets’ James Borrego loved LaMelo’s season, but Ball needs defensive improvement

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball played the last month following a fractured wrist.