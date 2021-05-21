Stolen ring leads to grand larceny charge

May 20—TUPELO — Good records and a paper trail led Tupelo police to arrest a Blue Springs man.

A Legion Lake Road resident called police May 17 to report a lady's ring had been stolen from the residence by an unknown person. Detectives scoured pawn shops across the region and eventually located the purloined ring at a New Albany business.

The investigation led police to Kyle David Duhrokpf, 23, of Blue Springs. He had been conducting repairs on the home during the period of time the ring disappeared.

Duhrokpf was arrested on May 18 and charged with grand larceny. During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $50,000.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said both the victim and the pawn shop in this case both kept excellent records, including photos and descriptions of the ring. Those records greatly assisted in the outcome.

