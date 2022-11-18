Stolen Sacramento Fire Department trailer found; hazardous materials discarded nearby

Police recovered a trailer early Friday morning that authorities say was stolen from the Sacramento Fire Department earlier this week and which contained potentially hazardous materials.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a suspicious trailer left at a property in the 7200 block of Luther Drive in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood, finding and detaining “several” people near the trailer, the Sacramento Police Department said in social media posts.

Police arrested Tawab Shereendeel, 33, on suspicion of possession of stolen property, according to the posts.

Investigating officers learned that the hazardous materials inside the trailer had been discarded in the 2600 block of Florin Road, less than a mile from Luther Drive, in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood. The Fire Department responded to that scene, while police detectives investigate the Luther Drive property.

The white, 12-foot-long trailer had been parked near a home in the 7500 block of 19th Street, also in Meadowview, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said Thursday. Firefighters had recently responded to a hazardous materials incident at the 19th Street home, and the chemicals in the trailer had been collected from inside.

The trailer was stolen Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to the Fire Department.

The materials in the trailer were household chemicals, Wade said, but they could be hazardous if inhaled.