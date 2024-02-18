Stolen Sinclair DINO, credit card readers recovered by officials: DA’s office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Investigators recovered $100,000 worth of stolen property in Oildale on Friday.

On Feb. 16, Dustin Hering, 45, was arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen property, according to DA Cynthia Zimmer. Kern County Probation Officers and DA Investigators were serving a search warrant in the 400 block of Woodland Meadow Court in Oildale and recovered multiple stolen items.

Gas pumps, credit card readers, the 8-foot tall Sinclair DINO statue and two stolen vehicles were among the items found by officials. The recovered credit card readers were linked to several gas station thefts in Kern County.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Unit and the Bakersfield Police Department assisted in this operation.

Victims of gas pump theft are encouraged to call the Kern County District Attorney’s Office at

661-868-2340.

