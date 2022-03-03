Stolen ‘Smol Brains’ NFTs Returned to Users Hours After Treasure Exploit

Reuters Videos

STORY: This vending machine sells NFT artLocation: New YorkDigital art collecting platform Neonhas launched the first in-person NFT machineaiming to make online art pieces more easily availableThe twist?You have no idea what piece of NFT art you might purchase(SOUNDBITE) (English) CEO AND CO-FOUNDER OF NEON, KYLE ZAPPITELL, SAYING: "The price range is 5.99 to 420.69. The $420, again, that's one, that's one out of 10,000. And people can just pay with a credit card so you don't need any crypto. You don't need any crypto knowledge. You walk up to the ATM and you tap your credit card.[REPORTER ASKING: So you're hoping for regular people to just come up here?]ZAPPITELL SAYING: "Yep, and that's what we have right now, which is really cool. Over 50 percent of people who have used neon, who have bought an NFT have never owned an NFT before, but they're able to buy one because of this ATM."