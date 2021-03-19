Stolen stimulus checks found inside vehicle at Olympic National Park, officials say

Summer Lin
·1 min read
A Washington man is being investigated after officials said more than 100 pieces of stolen mail — including stimulus checks — were found inside his car in Olympic National Park.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Tuesday spotted in the park a black Dodge Durango, which has been seen on video surveillance in connection to recent mail theft incidents.

Police said they found Michael Riley, 32, of Port Angeles near the car.

According to authorities, the officers noticed “a large amount of mail” with different names and addresses in the vehicle. Riley was apprehended for possession of stolen mail, police said.

U.S. Park Rangers then took over the investigation and searched Riley’s vehicle, finding more than 100 pieces of mail belonging to 80 different people, three stimulus checks, 15 credit cards and four state and government-issued IDs, according to police.

Police said rangers impounded the car and seized evidence.

“They’re trying to reach out to everybody that they have mail for, cards for, checks for, things like that,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Minks, according to Peninsula Daily News.

“They’re conducting an investigation, and I imagine it will probably be a while. They’re committed to thoroughly contacting everybody and working on it,” Minks said, adding that Riley hasn’t been arrested and rangers are investigating the incident.

