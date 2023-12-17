Is any of this stolen stuff yours?

Los Angeles police are trying to reconnect crime victims with tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen electronics.

LAPD Commander Lillian Carranza posted photos of the stolen goods on social media Saturday, which included iPhones, iPads, laptop computers, cameras and recording equipment.

“Have you been the victim of a theft in Los Angeles? If so, call us. @LAPDRampart might have recovered it,” she said. “Detectives believe many, if not all, of the electronics recovered were taken in burglaries of vehicles and homes in the Los Angeles area.”

Stolen electronics are seen on display at LAPD’s Rampart Division. December 2023. (LAPD)

Carranza said they have identified an Apple MacBook that was taken during a November car burglar near Echo Park. $45,000 worth of cameras and camera equipment also disappeared during that same theft, she said.

LAPD’s Rampart Division can be reached at 213-484-3400.

