Stolen SUV crashes in Harrison Twp. following police chase

Feb. 17—An SUV stolen in Clark County crashed into another vehicle in Harrison Twp. Thursday morning after Huber Heights police called off a chase.

Around 8:34 a.m. a man called Huber Heights dispatchers to report his girlfriend's SUV was stolen and he was behind it heading west of Fishburg Road, according to Huber Heights police.

The caller added that the suspect had a gun and reportedly pointed it at him when he drove beside the vehicle, police said.

An officer nearby reportedly saw the SUV and attempted to stop it. Due to the aggravated robbery with a gun, the officer started a pursuit when the suspect did not pull over, according to police.

The chase continued south on Rip Rap Road, onto Webster Street and then north onto Dixie Drive. The officer ended the chase as it neared a school zone, according to police.

The SUV continued on Dixie Drive and hit another vehicle turning left onto the road. The second vehicle then struck a laundromat, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:41 a.m. and two medics were called to the scene, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The driver of the second vehicle was examined by Harrison Twp. EMS and the suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Huber Heights police.

Officers reportedly found a gun reported as stolen out of Columbus in the SUV.

Because the SUV was stolen in Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff's Office will handle that aspect of the investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Huber Heights police will investigate the fleeing and eluding as well as the receiving stolen property and aggravated robbery portion of the case.

We will update this story as more information is available.