Stolen SUV driven by minor crashes in Chenango, seriously injuring 1 person, says sheriff

A stolen Kia SUV that was involved in a short pursuit with police in the Town of Chenango on Friday crashed, seriously injuring the driver of another car, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, a sheriff’s patrol recognized a vehicle that had been reported stolen, initiating a traffic stop at about 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of West Service Road and state Route 12A in Chenango.

Shortly after the deputy approached the SUV and attempted to speak with the driver, the vehicle sped away through the intersection, turned left and continued west on Route 12A/Chenango Bridge Road at high speeds, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the Kia's driver, who was identified as a minor, ran a red light at the Route 12A and Kattelville Road intersection.

The responding deputy returned to his vehicle and began what would ultimately be a short pursuit after the stolen Kia collided with two other vehicles at the Route 12A and Matthews Road intersection, less than a mile from the original traffic stop.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit in the crash was seriously injured and was being treated at the UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

The youth driving the stolen Kia sustained minor injuries, officials said, and was also being treated at UHS Wilson.

More: Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman gets parole after 2 years in prison

The Sheriff's Office said the crash remains under investigation and additional details will be released as the probe concludes.

New York State Police, Chenango Ambulance Services, Inc., Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, the Chenango Fire Company and the state Department of Transportation assisted the Sheriff's Office.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: One person seriously injured after stolen Kia crashes in Chenango