A stolen SUV, an injured Holmdel police officer and a fierce chase

HOLMDEL−Township police zeroed in on the black BMW SUV about 5 a.m. Saturday, shortly after it passed Middletown police officers on West Front Street doing more than100 mph, authorities said.

The high-end vehicle had been reported stolen from Freehold Township and the people inside had just tried to break into a home in Colts Neck, according to the Holmdel police.

Holmdel officers searched the area near Route 34 at the Colts Neck border after a caller reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of the stolen BMW on Chardonnay Drive. Then they spotted the same vehicle on Everett Road, heading toward Route 520.

As the SUV sped onto Route 520, it crashed into a Holmdel patrol car, police said.

An unnamed officer was injured in the crash and was later treated and released from Bayshore Medical Center in the township, police said.

The pursuit went on.

During it, Holmdel police blew out three of the SUV’s tires with a tire deflation device.

The thieves managed to continue driving the vehicle. They reached Newark, about 35 miles from Holmdel, crashed the BMW again and ran from the scene.

The officers lost sight of them, and none of the people in the SUV were caught.

But Holmdel police recovered the stolen BMW, taking it to the Holmdel Police station.

The department’s work against vehicle theft wasn’t done for the weekend.

Early Monday morning, a Holmdel police officer caught sight of a gray Porsche SUV suspected of being involved in attempted car thefts and burglaries.

Another chase took place, this time with the Porsche driving down local residential streets at over 90 mph, heading toward the Garden State Parkway, Holmdel police said.

The officer broke off the pursuit because of the risk to the public.

The Porsche was last seen heading north on the Parkway.

Holmdel police are urging anyone with surveillance footage of suspicious activity to contact the department at 732-946-4400.

