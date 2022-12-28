Stolen SUV was involved in the Lewes area crash that left 3 dead. More charges filed.

More charges have been filed against a Millsboro man following a Christmas Eve crash near Lewes that left three people dead.

Jason Wilcox, 46, was initially charged by state police with several counts of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and injury. Police said he ran from the scene when the SUV he was driving on Route 9 struck a minivan that turned into his path.

The accident happened at 7:59 p.m. when a 2008 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling south on Minos Conaway Road, attempted to turn left onto Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) and was struck by a westbound 2016 Land Rover, state police said.

Three of the seven occupants of the Honda were thrown from the minivan in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. State police released the names of the deceased victims early Monday as 74-year-old Gerald Huss from Lewes and 35-year-old Jessica Guida and 9-year-old Jovie Wright, both from Temple, Pennsylvania.

The Honda driver, a 42-year-old man from Temple, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Three other passengers − a 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman − were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Tuesday, Lewes Police said the Land Rover that Wilcox was driving was stolen along with another vehicle from a home in the 500 block of Kings Highway. The residents of the home were out of town.

INITIAL STORY:3 people killed near Lewes in Christmas Eve crash where driver left the scene; man charged

Lewes Police charged Wilcox with additional charges of second-degree burglary, theft under $1,500 from a victim 62 or older and two counts of vehicle theft.

Wilcox is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $18,500 cash bond on the original charges by the Delaware State Police.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses for survivors of the Christmas Eve crash has been set up.

