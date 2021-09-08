Stolen Tennessee boat leads to two arrests

Sep. 7—BOONEVILLE — Two Prentiss County men are facing felony charges after a stolen boat was recovered.

The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office recovered a 2007 Triton boat on Aug. 26. The 17-foot bass boat, valued at $22,000, was stolen from Hardin County, Tennessee.

Police say the boat was found parked off the side of County Road 1371 near the Alcorn County line. The theft investigation led deputies to execute a search warrant at a County Road 8220 residence, where property belonging to the stolen boat was recovered.

Daniel James Lee, 38, and Bryson Wayne Roberts, 34, both of Booneville, were charged with receiving stolen property. Lee was also charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, enhanced with a firearm and within 1,500 feet of a church.

Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set Robert's bond at $5,000. Lee's bond was set at $10,000.

