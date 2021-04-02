Stolen trailer, van investigation leads to additional meth charge

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Apr. 1—A subject faces felony charges after Monroe County deputies followed up on information regarding a stolen van and trailer earlier this year from Monroe Regional Hospital.

Anthony Paul Morris, 38, of Moccasin Creek Drive, was charged March 31 with grand larceny, motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to his residence and located the trailer. It continued to state Morris came home while authorities were waiting on someone from the hospital to identify the trailer. He was then arrested for the meth charge.

Deputies were later able to locate the stolen van in the Hamilton area and recover it.

Recommended Stories

  • Military takes tough sexual assault cases to trial. That's why its conviction rate is low.

    I want nothing more than to see the eradication of sexual assault from the military and society. But not at the expense of our constitutional rights.

  • Georgia wins 8-year water fight with downstream neighbor Florida

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Georgia in ending its eight-year battle with Florida over water that runs through Atlanta's thirsty metro region and downstream past cotton and peanut fields to Apalachicola Bay and its depleted oyster fisheries. The high court tossed out claims by Florida that Georgia is using too much water from the Chattahoochee River, a tributary of the Apalachicola River basin downstream, driving up salinity levels in the estuary it feeds and causing the once-rich oyster population there to collapse. In the eyes Michael Dasher, a fourth-generation Florida oysterman counting on a different outcome in legal bids to wrestle back more freshwater supplies for his vanishing way of life, it's over.

  • Biden aims to juice EV sales, but would his plan work?

    Dangling tax credits and rebates in his drive to fight climate change, President Joe Biden wants you to trade your gas-burning car, truck or SUV for a zero-emissions electric vehicle. The Biden administration didn't offer specifics on just how much car buyers would receive to trade in their vehicles.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Britain’s Top Bishop Ends the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Backyard Wedding Debate

    Steve Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Anglican church, has broken his silence to confirm that no, Harry and Meghan did not get married in secret three days before their official wedding, as they told Oprah Winfrey.The archbishop’s comments in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica are likely to be the final word on the subject after the couple themselves last week clarified to The Daily Beast that what Meghan described as a marriage taking place three days before the televised ceremony was actually a private blessing.In an unusual intervention, Justin Welby said he would have committed a “serious criminal offence” if he had signed a “false” marriage certificate. Welby has come under pressure from some within the church to clarify the situation as other vicars have said they were being asked to carry out outdoor weddings following the interview. Under Church of England laws a religious wedding ceremony can only take place in a church.The marriage certificate, showing the date of the wedding as May 19, the date of the televised ceremony watched by a billion people, was published last week by British newspaper the Sun.In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, 39, said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Meghan added: “No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”Meghan’s remarks were initially taken at face value, leading to some unease that their formal ceremony was effectively a sham.Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.In the new interview, the Most Rev Justin Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”In the wide ranging interview, Welby also discussed the dangers of “vaccine nationalism” and described Pope Francis as “a real reformist in many, many areas.”The suggestion of a secret wedding was just one revelation in the explosive Winfrey interview, which raised serious questions about how the royals treated Meghan. The couple alleged an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns” about how dark their children’s skin would be.Buckingham Palace issued an equivocal statement after the interview saying that “recollections may vary.” Prince William told journalists: “We’re very much not a racist family.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

    A Texas mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old son.

  • Hernández: USC had a nice NCAA tournament run, but can Andy Enfield sustain it?

    USC coach Andy Enfield knew what was coming but failed to prepare his team for one of the most important games in program history.

  • ‘Stunning news.’ College basketball reacts to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

    Coaches and commentators from around college basketball had a lot to say about Roy Williams deciding to retire after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

  • Gamecock veteran joins Keyshawn Bryant in testing NBA process

    Frank Martin’s roster could look quite different for the 2021-22 season.

  • France faces rising calls to investigate Mali air strike

    France faced mounting calls from rights groups on Thursday to open an investigation into an air strike by its forces in Mali that a United Nations probe said killed 19 civilians at a wedding party. U.N. investigators published a report on Tuesday about the Jan. 3 strike, concluding that it killed 19 civilians and three armed men near the central Mali village of Bounti. France, which has more than 5,000 troops in Mali and neighbouring West African countries to battle militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, rejected the conclusions, saying it hit Islamist militants only.

  • Analysis: Bumpy road ahead for Biden's infrastructure plan

    Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, released Wednesday, would go well beyond the usual commitments to roads and bridges to touch almost every part of the country. It's a down payment on combating climate change, a chance to take on racial inequities, an expansion of broadband, an investment in manufacturing and a reorienting of corporate taxes to pay for everything.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • Sturgeon 'categorically' rules out working with Salmond in major blow to his 'supermajority' plan

    Nicola Sturgeon has “categorically” ruled out working with Alex Salmond if he is elected to Holyrood, and he suffered a second blow after a poll showed his bid to return to politics is set to end in a humiliating failure. The First Minister said on Thursday that she would not cooperate with her former mentor if he wins seats at May's election, undermining his claim that he can secure an independence “supermajority” that would help her secure a new referendum. The intervention is likely to see a bitter rift between the pair, and a civil war within the wider independence movement, deepen further. Meanwhile, the first poll conducted since Mr Salmond launched his new Alba Party found support at just three per cent - well below the threshold needed to win a single seat.

  • Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies aged 90

    G Gordon Liddy served nearly five years in jail for his role in the scandal that toppled President Nixon.

  • Child among four dead in California office building shooting

    Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"

  • US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks

    A top Biden administration official says the government is undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging cyberattacks. “Our aim is to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. The public-private partnership reflects the administration's concerns about the vulnerability of vital systems, including the electric grid and water treatment plants, to hacks that could cause catastrophic consequences to American life.

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley facing jail after smuggling £110m haul of cocaine

    As a double Olympic-medal winning kayaker, Nathan Baggaley was always good at outpacing the competition. His drug smuggling gang, however, was no match for the Australian Federal Police when they were caught carrying out a multi-million-pound drug deal at sea. Spotted by surveillance planes as they picked up more than half a ton of cocaine off the New South Wales coast, two of Baggaley's accomplices attempted a high-speed getaway in their speedboat, hurling their cargo into the ocean as they did so. But after a dramatic two-hour pursuit, they were eventually stopped by a boatload of armed officers from Queensland Police. Nathan Baggaley, whom prosecutors said was planning to meet the pair at a boat ramp and take storage of the drugs, was also arrested. On Thursday, Baggaley, 45, who won two kayaking silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine worth nearly £110 million into Australia. His younger brother, Dru, 39, who was in the boat along with accomplice Anthony Draper, was also found guilty at the same hearing. The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard that after the bust in July 2018, police fished numerous large packages of the drug from the sea. Others washed up along the east coast in New South Wales and Queensland in the months that followed.

  • Before 'Law & Order' reunites Stabler and Benson, here's where they left off

    It's been nearly 10 years since "Law & Order" broke up one of TV's most beloved partnerships. Here's a refresher before Thursday's reunion.

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.