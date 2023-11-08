Stolen truck was driven into oncoming traffic to ram 2 cop cars, Florida sheriff says

A stolen U-Haul box truck created chaos in a Florida neighborhood when it swerved into oncoming traffic during a police chase and rammed two approaching patrol cars, according to law enforcement officials.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 2 in North Fort Myers, and one deputy was taken to a hospital for observation after his vehicle was rammed “head on,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. North Fort Myers is about 125 miles south of Tampa.

Michael Kurpaska, 39, was captured when the U-Haul rolled to a stop after the second crash, officials said.

The chase began when deputies were notified that a stolen U-Haul box truck had been located on Woodward Avenue.

Two people were observed in the truck as it departed a gas station, and a pursuit began, officials said.

“Additional responding deputies subsequently happened upon the in-progress fleeing vehicle while in the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

“A vehicle stop was attempted, however, the U-Haul began traveling on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed, directly at two deputy vehicles. At that time, the U-Haul made contact with one deputy’s vehicle then continued to drive recklessly, ultimately striking a second deputy’s vehicle head on, causing injury to the deputy upon impact.”

The U-Haul came to a stop in the 400 block of San Jose Street, and deputies arrested the driver. The other occupant of the truck fled and remains at large, officials said.

“The injured deputy was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital for medical evaluation and has since been released,” the sheriff’s office said.

A loaded gun was located in the truck, and the driver was in possession of one round of ammunition, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators charged the driver with:

two counts of aggravated battery

three counts of criminal mischief over $1,000

hit and run with damage

being a felon in possession of ammunition

