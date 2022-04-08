Stolen truck found in Huber Heights after motorist flees from police

Apr. 8—Police are investigating after occupants in a stolen vehicle fled from Huber Heights officers Friday morning.

Around 9:33 a.m. an officer was on a stationary patrol near Powell Road and Old Troy Pike when they noticed a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado turn onto Powell Road.

When the occupants saw the police cruiser, the truck quickly accelerated, according to Huber Heights police.

The officer turned on their lights and attempted to catch up to the truck in order to conduct a traffic stop, but wasn't able to.

The truck reportedly turned left into a creek area and went off the road while heading toward the Great Miami River.

A perimeter was established with help from Dayton police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Five Rivers MetroParks. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

The truck was found near the river. A check into it revealed the truck was reported stolen, according to police.