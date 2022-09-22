Stolen truck found two months later

Sep. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies said Tuesday they found a car in the Hoosier Valley woods that was stolen about two months ago.

The weekend of July 15, Lt. Brandon Brinks said a Garfield Township car dealership reported a 2009 black Chevy Silverado pickup truck was stolen. The dealership said the keys for the truck had been left in the gas cap.

The truck was found by deputies nestled "quite a ways back" in the Hoosier Valley woods near West Blair Town Hall Road and Hoosier Valley Road, Brinks said.

The fire department had to use a chainsaw in order to cut away trees and brush that were covering up the vehicle, according to a report.

Sheriff's officials said there have been no arrests made in this case, and there were no suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff's office.