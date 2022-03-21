Stolen truck recovered in Lacey after fleeing scene of gunfire in Olympia, police say

A stolen black truck was recovered in Lacey Saturday night after fleeing the scene of gunfire in Olympia, according to police.

About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Olympia police were dispatched to a multifamily residence in the 3300 block of Martin Way East after a report of a weapons violation, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Witnesses there said they heard around five gun shots, then saw a group of 4-6 people get into two trucks — one white, one black — and flee the scene.

Police found bullet casings in the parking lot and an unoccupied vehicle that appeared to have bullet damage, Lower said.

The black truck, which was reported stolen earlier in the day, later crashed in the area of Pacific Avenue Southeast and Homann Drive Southeast in Lacey about 9:30 p.m.

Police also found shell casings inside the truck and bullet-related damage to the vehicle’s hood. The truck was found abandoned near a roundabout, Lower said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.