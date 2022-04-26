Stolen truck recovered in Oxford using tracking device

Apr. 26—OXFORD — A man's truck stolen while he was inside a restaurant was located using a tracking device inside it.

An Oxford police officer was sent to the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on South College Avenue at 2:30 p.m. April 21 on a report of the stolen truck. It had been taken from the zero block of South Main Street while the victim had lunch at Chipotle.

When he came out, the truck was missing.

The truck has a location device and the victim was able to track it around the Uptown area until it went south to the Hampton Inn. The victim's brother went there and found the truck parked and unoccupied.

Upon request of the victim, the brother combed through the vehicle looking for important items his brother had asked him to look for, and everything seemed to still be in place.

The victim told the officer a laptop, keys, sports gear and a large amount of change were all untouched and nothing seemed out of place.

At the time the report was made, no suspect was made known and there was no arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.