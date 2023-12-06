Read the full story on The Backfire News

Stolen Truck Returned Undamaged And With A Written Apology Plus Presents

We see stories of stolen vehicles all the time and most of them turn out poorly. Of those that are recovered, the cars are often seriously damaged if not stripped for parts and left as a husk on the side of the road somewhere. But this story out of New Zealand comes with a different twist since the thief returned the stolen truck along with an apology note and presents in the backseat.

The truck in question had been parked outside the café Varun Chada owns. He’s also the owner of the truck and left the keys in it while running inside at the end of the day to get a few things. We don’t know why people leave keys in vehicles but he did and someone took it.

Four days after it was taken, we imagine Chada thought his truck was gone forever. But it returned just as suddenly as it was taken. The person who brought it back left a note apologizing and explaining they were drunk and needed a ride home. We’re pretty sure they have Uber so that’s a weird excuse.

Not only was the truck undamaged, including the roof tent wasn’t taken and sold, the thief left some toys in the backseat for Chada’s child. Maybe the thief felt bad or maybe this person was trying to get Chada to not involve police.

Either way, the thief still could be caught and face the consequences of the crime. Local police told NZ Herald they’re still investigating the case even though the truck was returned. We imagine if the thief is caught, they’ll be facing less of a punishment than if they’d kept or trashed the truck, so returning it in good condition not only was the honest thing to do, it was relatively smart.

What would’ve been even smarter is if the thief had gotten an Uber instead of stealing.

Images via Facebook