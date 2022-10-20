Stolen U-Haul erupts in flames after leading police on hourslong chase, Texas cops say

An hourslong police chase left a stolen U-Haul truck scorched and smoking, according to Texas authorities.

The driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into another vehicle and shot at the person inside in west Houston around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, the Houston Police Department told KPRC2. Officers investigated and identified the U-Haul as stolen.

Houston police located the U-Haul, but the driver refused to stop, police said in a news release.

Officers put out a spike strip and managed to take out most of the U-Haul’s tires, but the driver still didn’t stop, ABC 13 reported. The stolen U-Haul continued driving for several miles, according to the outlet.

At one point, the driver threw what appeared to be hypodermic needles out of the vehicle, police told KHOU.

An hour and a half into the chase, officers managed to pin the stolen U-Haul between a roadway median and several vehicles, Fox 26 reported. The driver continued spinning the flat tires, sparking a fire, the outlet reported.

Video from KHOU showed the U-Haul truck in flames. Police smashed one of the truck’s windows and helped the driver out, the outlet reported. Firefighters put out the vehicle fire, video showed.

The driver was arrested and could face charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, ABC 13 reported.

Houston police said no injuries were reported.

