Stolen utility trailer recovered; one charged

Nov. 3—Crossville Police and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, investigating the theft of a utility trailer, dolly and carjack, recovered the trailer and have arrested one person in connection with the theft.

Michael Everitt Stottlemire, 43, Jacob's Crossing Dr., is charged with one count of theft of property in connection with the Oct. 27 incident. He was arrested Saturday when the trailer was recovered.

Crossville Police Ptl. Matthew Charlock was dispatched to E. First St. Oct. 27 after the owner of a 6x10 utility trailer, dolly and carjack reported the items stolen. The theft was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

Total value of the stolen property was placed at $680.

Two days later, Deputy Jacob Moore was dispatched to the 100 block of Fish Rd., just off E. First St., and met with representatives of Affordable Heating and Cooling who had located their trailer and the suspect.

Moore wrote in his report he traveled to the location and found the suspect sitting in a vehicle matching one captured on the surveillance video with the stolen trailer attached.

CPD's Ptl. Ethan Wilson arrived

on the scene, reviewed the surveil-

lance and Stottlemire was taken into custody.

The suspect was placed under $5,000 bond and is to appear in General Sessions Court.

