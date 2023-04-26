Stolen van’s flight from Key West ends after deputies spike tires, Monroe authorities say

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies flattened the tires of a van they say was reported stolen from Key West Tuesday afternoon.

But, even after the spike strip laid across U.S. 1 by deputies blew out the tires of the Chevy van shortly before 5 p.m., it managed to drive on its rims from mile marker 18 to almost mile marker 30 before stopping, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested the driver, Evan Joseph Dodge, a 36-year-old man from New Albany, Ohio, on driving under the influence, reckless driving and drug paraphernalia charges, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

According to online jail records, Key West police booked him on grand theft auto charge. Linhardt said Dodge told deputies he had been smoking methamphetamine.

His bond information was not immediately available.

According to Monroe County court records, Dodge was also arrested on April 15 after deputies stopped him at mile marker 83 in the Upper Keys driving a pickup truck that had no license plate. He did not have a driver’s license because he said it was suspended in Ohio.

He showed deputies the title to the truck, which he said he just bought and was on his way to Key West to visit his brother, according to the arrest report.

He faces two misdemeanor charges in that case — for driving with a suspended license and for not registering his truck, according to court records.