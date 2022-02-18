Stolen van suspect slams into 2 Pasco patrol cars while trying to flee

A police dog caught a hit-and-run suspect after the suspect crashed into a two patrol cars trying to escape.

A woman called 911 to report that a white van had rear-ended her near Burden Boulevard and Convention Place shortly before 7:45 p.m., said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.

The van parked at the Road 68 Walmart and two people got out and went into the store. Officers soon learned the van had been stolen.

After working with Walmart security to find the suspects, police spotted them as they left the store around 9:30 p.m.

As officers tried to stop the van from leaving, the driver, Michael Wisar, 37, rear-ended a patrol car, then as he was heading out of the parking lot, he hit another patrol car head-on as it pulled into the parking lot, Pruneda said.

Wisar ran from the van, heading past the Hampton Inn.

Police dogs were used to track him to the parking lot of the former Cousins restaurant. K9 Zador tracked and caught him, Pasco police said on Facebook.

The officer in the car that was hit head-on was taken to a local hospital with some minor injuries, Pasco police said.

Pruneda said the van was taken during a robbery, and police are still investigating Wisar’s connection.

Wisar was booked on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.