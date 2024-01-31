Stolen vehicle attempts to ram police, leads to chase that ends in Greene County

Jan. 30—A stolen vehicle that was reportedly used in an attempt to ram a Butler Twp. police cruiser prompted a chase with troopers that ended early Tuesday in Greene County.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saw the silver Honda around 3 a.m. driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 35 East near Research Boulevard, according to OSHP.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the Honda failed to stop, prompting a pursuit.

The Honda continued east before making a U-turn at Factory Road and heading west. It exited U.S. 35 at North Fairfield Road and turned right to head east on Lantz Road. The Honda turned south onto Hanes Road and then continued to Dayton Xenia Road. It headed east at high speed, according to the highway patrol.

The trooper ended the chase due to excessive speed and the location.

The Honda was last seen going east on Dayton Xenia Road.

About 10 minutes later, Xenia police found the Honda abandoned at the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church.

Troopers learned the vehicle matched the description of a car that was involved in a pursuit with Butler Twp. police prior to the trooper attempting the traffic stop. The Honda was confirmed to be the same vehicle.

The Honda tried to ram a Butler Twp. police cruiser that tried to stop it, according to a report from the Xenia Police Division.

The incident remains under investigation.