Stolen vehicle chase and shots fired ends with two in custody

Nov. 3—Two Chicago residents led police on a chase up and down Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon. At one point, officers fired two shots at the fleeing vehicle.

Police have initially charged Ricki Taylor, 33, with resisting law enforcement, theft and criminal recklessness. His alleged companion, Jameisha Carter, 26, has been charged with theft and resisting law enforcement.

Whitestown police say an officer noticed a silver Lincoln driving erratically and at a high rate of speed in the 6100 block of Perry Worth Road. Prior to attempting to pull the vehicle over, the officer confirmed the car was stolen out of Marion County. The driver resisted the attempted stop and took off for I-65 southbound.

"Went all the way to 71st Street and got off the exit and ended up coming back northbound on 65," Captain Chris Burcham of WPD said. "All of this was like at 45 mph. Somewhere along the way, his right rear tire went flat."

Lebanon Police set out stop sticks in the turnaround near the 129 mile marker to restrict another direction switch. But Burcham said the vehicle cut into the turnaround while the Lebanon officer was standing there.

"(The) officer fired shots at the vehicle as it came through," Burcham said. "The vehicle then continued southbound. A PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver was used to stop the vehicle."

Lebanon Police say the suspects veered toward the officer's vehicle in the emergency turnaround which caused the officer to retreat from his vehicle. The officer discharged his issued firearm when the suspects veered toward him.

The police were able to get the vehicle stopped around the 128 mile marker near Interstate 865.

The chase never really reached speeds of any significance. Burcham said he was able to reach the chase in progress from his office. The vehicle was stolen out of Marion County.

No one was hurt during the incident. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, questioned and then medically checked at Anson. They are in the Boone County Jail awaiting arraignment. It is not clear if the occupants were armed.