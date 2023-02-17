Stolen vehicle chase with UTA police leads to lockdown at Arlington High School

Arlington High School was placed on a lockdown Friday after a police chase of a stolen car started near the University of Texas at Arlington, police said.

UTA police initiated a pursuit regarding a stolen vehicle at Park Row Drive and Collins Street, according to the Arlington Police Department. University officials reached out to Arlington police for assistance.

The suspects got out of the car and fled on foot near Arlington High School, police said in a statement.

The school was put on lockdown during the search.

