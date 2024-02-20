A stolen vehicle was crashed in St. Petersburg. Now, a homicide charge.

Just before midnight on Feb. 10, Ke’Andrae Davis was driving fast in a stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee south on 20th Street South in St. Petersburg, police said.

His friend, Vincent Green, jumped onto the back of the speeding vehicle before Davis took off down the street.

Not long after, Davis, 21, lost control, swerved and flipped, ejecting Green off the rear of the vehicle. Green, 20, suffered critical injuries. He died at a local hospital on Monday.

Davis, who climbed out of the Jeep and fled the area before officers arrived, has been arrested and is now charged with vehicular homicide, according to a news release from St. Petersburg police.

At the time of his initial arrest, Davis faced multiple charges related to the incident including auto theft, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license causing serious bodily injury, witness tampering, resisting an officer without violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release stated.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $1.3 million, according to arrest records. An assistant public defender has been appointed to represent him and has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.