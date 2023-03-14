Stolen vehicle, fuel lead to man's arrest on multiple felony charges

HOWELL TWP. — A witness caught the theft of diesel fuel from a construction site on camera and that eventually led police to a home where they found a stolen vehicle and later arrested a man who was using the building where the vehicle was discovered.

Bobby Gene Cross III, 43, of Howell Township, was arraigned in Livingston County District Court Feb. 10 on charges of operating a chop shop, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle as stolen property, and larceny in connection with the fuel theft and stolen vehicles.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety, and Cross was released Feb. 13 after posting $18,750. A preliminary exam was scheduled for March 7, but the exam and his bond were canceled on Feb. 21 because he failed to appear for a probable cause conference, online court records show. A bench warrant was issued and his bond was forfeited.

Sheriff Mike Murphy said Cross is not in custody. Court records do not indicate whether the warrant has been canceled. He is slated for a show cause hearing at 9:30 a.m. on April 4, in Judge Daniel Bain's 53rd District Courtroom.

In a separate case, Cross was charged in June 2022 with felony larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, and receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000. Online records indicate he posted a $30,000 bond in that case. Court records indicate he failed to appear in court on those charges.

In addition, he faces misdemeanor charges from October 2022 of driving with a suspended/revoked license - second offense, and driving without insurance. Records indicate he failed to appear to face those charges in February and a personal recognizance bond was forfeited.

In the most recent case, on Jan. 22, a witness saw someone stealing diesel fuel at about 9:45 p.m. at a construction site at Oat Grove Road and Henderson Road. The witness took photos of the person and the vehicle information.

Five days later, the vehicle was located at at home on Fisher Road. The homeowner said Cross didn't live at the residence, but used a pole barn there to do auto mechanic work. The vehicle seen at the theft was found in the pole barn with an improper plate, which was stolen from Fenton. The vehicle had all the components missing and a Ford F-350 was found in the pole barn.

Story continues

On the same day, police found a 55-gallon drum used to steal the fuel at Cross' girlfriend's house.

Police interviewed Cross on Jan. 29 after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. During the interview, Cross provided information police thought only the thief would know, according to court testimony.

Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord can be reached at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell Township man arrested for stealing diesel and vehicle